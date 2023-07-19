JULY 19 — Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has reportedly cried foul over his arrest and prosecution over remarks made against his political rivals and the Selangor Ruler.

Sanusi said he was being politically persecuted and silenced so his political rivals could have an advantage during the upcoming elections in six states.

“Their intent is to disrupt our (Perikatan Nasional) progress for the state elections. They sped up the investigations on me and it was done in just three days,” Sanusi told reporters after posting bail at the Selayang Sessions Court.

The arrest at 3am has been explained and justified by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Now, here is possibly why the prosecution was done after just three days of investigation.

Sanusi is charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 for statements made on July 11 that insulted the Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah during a speech in Gombak. The provision states that any person who does any act which has or which would, if done, have a seditious tendency shall be guilty of an offence.

Caretaker Kedah mentri besar Datuk Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media at the Selayang court July 18, 2023. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

The term “seditious tendency” is explained by Section 3(1)(a) as a tendency to bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against any Ruler or against any Government. By Section 3(2)(a), however, an act, speech, words, publication or other thing shall not be deemed to be seditious by reason only that it has a tendency to show that any Ruler has been misled or mistaken in any of his measures.

Another important provision is Section 3(3) which states that for the purpose of proving the commission of any offence against the Act, the intention of the person charged at the time he uttered any seditious words shall be deemed to be irrelevant if in fact the words had a seditious tendency.

More than 50 years ago, in the case of PP v Ooi Kee Saik & Ors (1971), High Court Judge Raja Azlan Shah (as His Lordship then was) explained the above provisions as follows:

“What the prosecution has to prove and all that the prosecution has to prove is that the words complained of, or words equivalent in substance to those words, were spoken by the accused.

“Once that is proved the accused will be conclusively presumed to have intended the natural consequences of his verbal acts and it is therefore sufficient if his words have a tendency to produce any of the consequences stated in section 3(1) of the Act.

“It is immaterial whether or not the words complained of could have the effect of producing or did in fact produce any of the consequences enumerated in the section. It is also immaterial whether the impugned words were true or false.

“And it is not open to the accused to say that he did not intend his words to bear the meaning which they naturally bear.”

Given the above elucidation, it is not rocket science why the prosecution against Sanusi was swift. All that the prosecution needs is that the words having seditious tendency were spoken by him.

His apology to the Selangor Ruler only adds to the swiftness.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Sanusi said the apology had been relayed via a letter sent to the Selangor palace and read by the Ruler.

“As soon as I found out my speech was twisted by my rivals from Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional I decided to explain myself to the Ruler,” he said.

He would not have said the above if the words complained of were not spoken by him.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.