Only 15.5pc women representation in Johor state elections ― Siti Aishah Latiff

MARCH 2 ― Though there has been an improvement in the number of female candidates contesting in the Johor elections, there is still plenty that needs to be done to enhance women empowerment in Malaysia.

Compared to the earlier Melaka elections, there are now 37 female candidates contesting Johor.

However, if you narrow it down, it only adds up to 15.5 per cent of the total number of candidates contesting.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit our shores, there is evidence to prove that the number of social problems within the family concerning mainly women and children have risen quite a bit.

The reason why people like us continue fighting for greater women empowerment is mainly because we feel male representatives in Parliament or state assemblies are not effective in raising certain pertinent social matters.

There are numerous issues related to women and children which only a woman can understand and this is why we need greater representation in the political landscape.

While certain social issues may seem trivial, they can escalate to much greater things and affect the overall betterment of our nation.

There are many social issues which our male counterparts may shrug off, but in reality, warrant serious attention.

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line both sides of Jalan Sutera ahead of state elections, in Johor Baru February 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

Women leaders are proven to be more meticulous and also demonstrate a greater sense of compassion and caring which is something the nation so badly needs.

Massive development alone is not going to take us far without a caring society in tow.

We need more ministries to follow the footsteps of the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities under Zuraida Kamaruddin which has more than 34 per cent representation.

Comparatively, other ministries only average about 15-18 per cent women representation.

We need more ministers, like the MPIC to take a stand and ensure better women representation so the voices of the fairer sex and of the children can be heard loud and clear across all divisions.