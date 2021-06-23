One-day national conciliation parliamentary sitting — Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JUNE 23 — Here is a poser for our politicians: How about conciliatory democracy, as promoted by Martin Ebeling (Conciliatory Democracy, Palgrave Macmillan 2017)?

How ought we react to persistent political disagreement, asks Martin Ebeling who holds a PhD in Philosophy from Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany. In response to the question, he proposes “a new conception of democracy” which he calls “conciliatory democracy.”

Dr Ebeling contends that we ought to pursue epistemic conciliation, the ideal of which is to find a middle ground to replace the ideals of consensus and of a compromise of interest which is at the centre of much democratic theory today.

Dr Ebeling says that if we and our “representatives leave behind a manipulative rhetoric designed to divide rather than to convince and engage in sincere public deliberations about the issues at stake in decision-making”, there comes a point where we ought to regard others as equally informed and our disagreement as “rational and reasonable.”

In the circumstances, he says further, the best bet at getting it right is “to seek a middle ground.”

As we persist in arguing how soon is soon for Parliament to meet to bring to fruition what the King has decreed that Parliament should convene as soon as possible, let’s seek a middle ground.

Parliament sat for one day last year. It was the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament which was held for a single day on May 18.

Parliament also sat for one day in 2014. It was the Special Meeting of the Second Session of the 13th Parliament to debate a motion on the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. It was held on July 23.

Parliament can be convened or summoned by way of proclamation for the First Meeting of the Fourth Session under Article 55(1) of the Federal Constitution. The Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 11(1) allows the King to summon Parliament to be held “in such place on such day and at such hour” as the King may by proclamation appoint.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

The King is not bound by the requirement of a 28-day notice under Standing Order 11(2) as the requirement itself is made subject to Standing Order 11(1). Furthermore, in cases of urgency as may be determined by the Speaker the 28-day notice may be dispensed with, and in that event “the longest notice possible shall be given.”

It’s for the prime minister to advise the King to summon Parliament — for a one-day sitting.

If not convened or summoned by way of proclamation, Parliament can be reconvened or recalled for a Special Meeting (Mesyuarat Khas) as the case was on July 23, 2014 above. Again, the 28-day notice can be dispensed with provided the longest possible notice is given to members of Parliament (MPs).

It’s for the prime minister to make the call — for a one-day sitting as well.

In short, a one-day sitting of Parliament is doable. Let’s doa (pray) for it.

Call it a national conciliation parliamentary sitting to debate a motion on national conciliation — what else!

Parliament need not sit with all MPs present. A quorum under Standing Order 13(1) — 26 members — suffices. This requires both sides of the aisle — government and Opposition — to a conciliatory agreement on who from each side to attend. It was done in the Canadian House of Commons last year.

Parliament can then be adjourned to allow the Standing Order Committee to meet, deliberate and report to the House on hybrid proceedings.

So, what say you?

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.