World Refugee Day commemorates the courage of people forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution — Suhakam

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JUNE 20 — The World Refugee Day is commemorated on June 20 annually, to remind and honour the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) supports this year’s theme “Together we heal, learn and shine”, reminding us that the world cannot overcome Covid-19 if it overlooks refugees, or anyone for that matter, as no one is safe until everyone is safe.

According to the data from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Malaysia, as of May 2021, there were 179,570 registered refugees and asylum-seekers, of whom 45,980 of them are children below the age of 18. Their vulnerabilities remain, as their access to basic needs such as education, healthcare, and social protection are still not a given, even for UNHCR card holders. Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. — Reuters pic

Suhakam recognises the need for cooperation between UNHCR in Malaysia, Government agencies and civil society organisations whose combined efforts would allow for refugees to receive the care they need and protection they seek.

In managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Suhakam hopes that the Government will uphold the principles of leaving no one behind, by ensuring refugees are included in the national vaccination programme and provided safe spaces to receive it.

Suhakam urges the Government to adopt comprehensive, inclusive, non-discriminatory, and long-term refugee protection policies in the country; while maintaining its international leadership, in terms of deepening cooperation with regional and international communities including Asean, the United Nation’s agencies and its special procedures, and the OIC, among others, to identify lasting solutions to the longstanding refugee issues in Southeast Asia.

Whilst vowing to continue its efforts to advocate for the accession of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its Optional Protocol of 1967, Suhakam appeals to Malaysians to understand the unfortunate circumstances faced by refugees, who are forced to flee from their home country to our shores, seeking a temporary place for their safety and survival.

Malaysians, as a whole, should undertake to ensure the refugee community in the country will be treated with dignity and have their basic needs met, ultimately leading to a more humane, just, inclusive, and equal society.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.