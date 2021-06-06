Call for a clear, co-ordinated vaccination strategy — Angeline Lim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JUNE 6 — Malaysians are watching in dismay as our ministers continue to contradict one another in Covid-19 matters and to make policy U-turns almost as soon as an announcement is made.

Meanwhile, infections and death rates are shooting skywards, our healthcare facilities have burst the seams, and frontliners are staggering under the load.

The most urgent and obvious thing to get right is the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (NIP), since that is clearly the key strategy out of our current crisis. Lockdowns are a temporary measure and can only do so much.

I would like to urge NIP Co-ordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to get his act together fast. Start engaging with professionals who have the expertise to manage an immunisation programme of such magnitude, urgency and importance. Harness all resources possible to push the programme forward together. Minister of Science Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin (right) speaks to reporters after visiting the Vaccine Distribution Centre at the SPICE Arena in George Town June 2, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

I am confident there is no lack of qualified, capable Malaysians who can contribute. We have heard excellent proposals coming from many quarters, including the business sector and research institutions. Now, if only our leaders will heed them.

For instance, the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), in a media release dated May 29, 2021, offered very practicable suggestions for battling the pandemic, including mass testing and diligent contact tracing.

On the vaccination programme, ACCCIM called for the following: expedite approval of vaccines to secure more supply; enlist the private sector in NIP; go to infection hotspots to vaccinate residents regardless of age; and open up more vaccination venues for a wider reach.

Every private hospital, dispensary and healthcare centre can administer vaccinations, said ACCCIM. Mobile clinics, pharmacy shops, community halls, and schools are other possible avenues.

Another media release dated June 2, 2021, from a group of 22 NGOs including think tanks like IDEAS and ASLI, noted that “the increasing trust deficit from the rakyat against the pandemic management is leading to the threat of instability, which does not augur well for the economic future of the country.”

The group called for a holistic action plan and a clear exit strategy in combating the pandemic. Specifically, they urged for a clear long-term pandemic management strategy with clarity in communication, nationwide mass and frequent testing, and a systematic contact tracing system.

They also proposed developing an easy-to-understand Covid-19 Severity Index with corresponding movement restrictions levels, so that decision-making is data-driven, independent, and not arbitrary.

Importantly, the group said, a “vertical surge in vaccinations” is crucial. “We welcome the efforts in accelerating the vaccination process and introducing more PPVs to leverage private sector clinics and hospitals but call for an increase of up to 300,000 target doses per day. The government must utilise vaccination centres of all sizes, not just mega-centres.

“There must be active outreach to all residents of Malaysia, not just the rakyat, to ensure mass acceptance irrespective of legal status.

“However, we caution against any form of cronyism in selecting companies providing vaccination services. Excessive profits made from vaccinations that have already been paid for through public funds should be discouraged.”

On the high incidence of no-shows, they called for a “stand-by list system” to be managed by individual PPVs, where people can be called in on short notice. And a proper waiting list for the NIP must be adhered to without queue-jumping.

To this list of superb suggestions, I would like to add one more, for the consideration of the minister in charge. Think outside the box in relation to the MySejahtera app, which continues to be the bane of many who are trying to secure a vaccination appointment.

Allow the rakyat to use identity cards and pen-and-paper registration, especially in areas with connectivity issues. The method has worked smoothly during elections; it should work just as well for vaccinations.

To the minister in charge, the people have spoken. Now words must be translated into action. Bear in mind that the stakes have never been higher, and time is of the essence.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.