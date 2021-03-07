International Women’s Day 2021 commentary — UNFPA

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

The Programme of Action placed a particular focus on sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, emphasizing that women and girls must be free to shape their own lives - including when or if to marry, or have children, and with whom. Demonstrators take part in Women's March Malaysia 2020, in conjunction with International Women's Day in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

The commitment by governments and civil society partners to the Programme of Action was further reinforced at the ICPD25 Nairobi Summit in November 2019. Made explicit was that achieving the SDGs, including SDG3, Good Health and Well-being, and SDG5, Gender Equality, requires accelerating the attainment of ICPD.

ICPD has not only underscored that women’s rights are human rights, it has also been instrumental in helping build a bridge connecting health and human rights.

Over the years since Cairo other human rights resolutions and frameworks have built upon this connection. This has led to governments investing more in reducing maternal deaths through strengthened midwifery and other essential services; and expanding family planning programmes including access to contraceptives. Countries are also tackling the challenge to eliminate gender-based violence, including establishing fact-based data to inform both legislation and concrete action plans.

However, International Women’s Day 2021 confronts the unprecedented harsh reality that in just several months the pandemic has rapidly undermined years of progress made towards ICPD and the SDGs, with women and girls bearing the brunt.

Increases in maternal and newborn deaths, unintended pregnancies and gender-based violence have added to the significant socioeconomic toll of the pandemic. Governments must urgently review, invest in and strengthen policies that can effectively address these issues, transforming legislation on paper to tangible, impactful implementation in real life.

And, as the stories of Kabita, Anjuman and Niloufar illustrate, we must fully capitalize and build upon the lessons learned and best practices acquired while responding to the pandemic.

Let’s use International Women’s Day 2021 as a call to action.

We must urgently regain the momentum and progress Covid-19 has robbed from women and girls in our societies. We must also individually choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality, whenever and wherever we see it – including in ourselves.

In doing so, we also recommit to a world where a woman’s ability to freely lead her own life, and build her ability to lead and support others, is grounded in genuine gender equality and human rights, truly leaving no one behind.

*This statement is submitted by UNFPA APAC Regional Director, Bjorn Andersson.

