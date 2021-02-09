Is the decision on the three-day observation for ministers data driven? — Malaysian Medical Association

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

FEB 9 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) strongly opposes the new ministerial order which now allows cabinet ministers returning from any official visit abroad to be under only three days of observation or home surveillance. This smacks of double standards and the MMA strongly urges that the new order be revoked immediately.

Careful consideration must be exercised with any new order issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) and any decisions in managing the pandemic, must be based on science and evidence.

The new stipulations for ministers' travel quarantine has led to questions from various parties. — Reuters pic

The new ministerial order clearly angers the rakyat. If the government wants the people to strictly adhere to the SOPs, it should lead by example and abide by the same rules. The same 10-day quarantine period should apply to all regardless of position

The government must put a stop to the double standards.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.