Is the decision on the three-day observation for ministers data driven? — Malaysian Medical Association

Tuesday, 09 Feb 2021 04:59 PM MYT

FEB 9 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) strongly opposes the new ministerial order which  now allows cabinet ministers returning from any official visit abroad to be under only three  days of observation or home surveillance. This smacks of double standards and the MMA  strongly urges that the new order be revoked immediately. 

Careful consideration must be exercised with any new order issued under the Prevention and  Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) and any decisions in managing the pandemic, must  be based on science and evidence.  

The new stipulations for ministers' travel quarantine has led to questions from various parties. — Reuters pic
The new ministerial order clearly angers the rakyat. If the government wants the people to  strictly adhere to the SOPs, it should lead by example and abide by the same rules. The same  10-day quarantine period should apply to all regardless of position

The government must put a stop to the double standards.

