VK Liew, a true friend and ally to justice — The Malaysian Bar

OCTOBER 2 — The Malaysian Bar is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) (“Law Minister”) YB Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

We have had the great privilege of working closely with YB Datuk Liew who was actively engaged in a variety of legal and social issues, such as the improvement of human rights and the abolishment of capital punishment. He was incredibly committed to institutional and law reform during his tenure as the Law Minister. He was always ready to engage with relevant stakeholders to promote effective dialogue between involved parties.

He also had a specific interest in launching a common bar course. The common bar course was intended to develop critical skills which are greatly needed for lawyers.

His contributions to the legal fraternity and to the public have been immense and profound. He was a true friend and ally to the Malaysian Bar, as well as to matters concerning human rights.

The Malaysian Bar extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family members and loved ones, as well as to those who had the privilege of knowing him. We vow to continue and to complete the work that YB Datuk Liew was involved in, including the abolition of the death penalty in Malaysia.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.