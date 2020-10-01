Covid-19: Better RMCO regulations and enforcement, or reimpose MCO — Hafiz Hassan

OCTOBER 1 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob continues to report, in his daily presser, that the authorities have detained individuals for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) — the main offences being pub and night club activities.

The breakdown for yesterday was activities in pubs and night clubs (34), physical distancing (24), not wearing face masks (22), failure to pay off quarantine charges (10) and failure to provide equipment/record personal details (8).

One then wonders why activities in pubs and night clubs continue on a daily basis when under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Areas) (No. 8) Regulations 2020 (Regulation No. 8), they remain prohibited.

Reg. 3 clearly states that no person shall carry out, organise, undertake or otherwise be involved in any prohibited activity.

Could it be that notwithstanding the activities are prohibited, the closure of the premises is not clearly stipulated?

It may be necessary then that Regulation No. 8 be amended to provide for closure of premises or facility used to carry out any prohibited activities. It must be provided that an owner or occupier of such premises must ensure that the premises are closed to entry by any individual, unless the activities become permitted by the authorities. The term “premises” should include any place, building or part of a building, whether open or enclosed, and whether public or private.

Any person carrying on a prohibited activity at any premises or facility should be ordered:

(i) to stop carrying on the prohibited activity at the premises or facility;

(ii) to take steps to comply with the prohibition in respect to the carrying on of the prohibited activity;

(iii) to close the premises or facility.

A person — including a body corporate, unincorporated association and partnership — commits an offence if he refuses or fails to comply with the order.

Or reimpose MCO — now that new cases number 260, which is a new high.

