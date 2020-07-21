New Election Commission chairperson should inspire public confidence and continue electoral reforms — Global Bersih

JULY 21 — Further to the resignation of Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun as the Chairperson of the Election Commission, Global Bersih urges that the electoral reforms started during his tenure should continue. Datuk Azhar’s leadership demonstrated a real commitment to reform, and played an important role in improving the image of the Election Commission as an accountable and transparent electoral body open to engaging with civil society and stakeholders.

Global Bersih calls upon the Election Commission to continue the electoral reform agenda and work towards an election system that is clean and fair, and thereby providing a level playing field for all political players. It is also essential that the Election Commission remains impartial and independent of political interference. Electoral reform is important not only for the good governance of the country but is also beneficial to the integrity of all political parties and the political system as a whole.

Global Bersih would like to echo the calls from Bersih 2.0 that the new Chairperson of the Election Commission should be appointed in complete adherence to the Federal Constitution, including taking into account the importance of the Commission enjoying public confidence. The new Chairperson should have the proven qualities of personal integrity, fairness and political neutrality, as well as knowledge and expertise on election law and the electoral system. These attributes are necessary to inspire the confidence of the public.

