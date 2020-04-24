Involve independent investigator for accountability — Suaram

APRIL 24 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) is closely monitoring the development related to the five Mongolian national who are now under Interim Protection Order (IPO) following allegation that two of them were sexually assaulted by a police inspector.

Based on available information, the police officer involved has since been released on police bail and suspended from the police force as of April 22, 2020. However, no prosecution has been made as the investigation paper was reported to be with Bukit Aman and has yet to be presented to the Attorney-General Chambers for further action.

Despite being victims, the five are now restricted under protection order while the alleged perpetrator walks free on bail. The current predicament paints a negative image of the developing situation and cast substantial doubt as to the integrity of the police force in handling criminal matters relating to its own officers.

The Royal Malaysian Police must realise and understand that justice need not only be done but seen to be done.

Suaram calls on the police to immediately involve independent commission such as the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) in its investigation process to ensure that its action is not only fair and just, but accountable to an independent body.

Failure to act at this critical juncture would tarnish the reputation of the Royal Malaysian Police and spark another international debacle involving the police.

