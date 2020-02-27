An open letter to Dr Mahathir — Stephen Ng

FEBRUARY 27— Yang Amat Berhormat Tun,

We have been watching the latest development since Sunday and in less than 24 hours, the Bursa Malaysia has suffered a loss of RM40 billion.

The entire saga that was staged by a group of politicians whom you personally appointed to the cabinet should not have happened in the first place.

It has put us into the spotlight again in bad light in the eyes of the world. Although you have started well as the Pakatan prime minister, it looks like now you are still trying to cling on to baton and not willing to let go.

When I first suggested a cabinet comprising of non-partisan professionals and corporate men and women to govern the country, it was an out-of-the-box wishful suggestion, when there was no apparent solution.

Now that, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has the majority, I think it is time for you to honour the democratic principles that we hold dearly to. My suggestion of a non-partisan Cabinet no longer holds water.

Once set up, the new Cabinet will not be able to function for long. There will be another unfolding of political drama that will bring our country to further destroy our nation. Do you want that to happen? I don't!

While Pakatan Harapan was the elected government in the last general election, let them do the job of governing the nation. We, the rakyat, who voted PH into power will be the watchdogs. I have not held back my criticisms of people in power, although I still support them because I care for the future of my children.

Frankly, at 95, it is time for you to let go and let others take over. We can only hope for the better and if our successors does a better job, we should be happy for them. After all, it is the country's interest that is on your mind.

I therefore urge you once again to consider handing over the baton to the prime minister designate. After all, your position was as an interim prime minister, and now you are an interim prime minister. It would not look good on your legacy to appoint yourself as the 8th prime minister.

YAB, you cannot go on like this.

