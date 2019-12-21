Why single out the DAP, Haniff? — Charles Santiago

DECEMBER 21 — I am confused. Is Haniff Khatri Abdulla a lawyer or the keeper of the country’s image where the rule of law is concerned?

My hope was that the “political drama” in the country would taper down as the holiday season approaches. But I am left disappointed.

I have been trying to wrap my head around Haniff’s statement, which says that “such attacks also gave the people the impression that DAP, by the virtue of being part of the ruling government, was meddling in police affairs”.

Didn’t anyone else, other than my colleagues, comment about the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 or the arrests for alleged involvement with the LTTE?

Is this another witch hunt on the Democratic Action Party? Haven’t we had enough already?

As a practising lawyer, I would think that Haniff is aware of the fact that SOSMA is draconian and detaining anyone under this law is a violation of their fundamental human rights.

And Haniff would know that asking DAP leaders to zip it means he is encroaching into their freedom of speech.

It’s even more ironic that he feels qualified to put on the “political observer” cap when he fails to comprehend that Pakatan Harapan has, in its election manifesto, promised to repeal draconian aspects within SOSMA.

Haniff makes me even angrier than I already am. The LTTE arrests are a sham.

Let me say this for the hundredth time: the LTTE is defunct. The Malaysians arrested were symphatisers of the Tamil people who experienced unspeakable violence and gross violations of human rights at the hands of the Sri Lankan military.

The twelve men are not terrorists but treated as such because a few bully boys in blue uniform believe they have absolute power to act however they want.

Do you know what’s a crime, Haniff? Not speaking up. Pledging solidarity with the detainees and their families, condemning the abuse of police powers and demanding for the repeal of SOSMA are not.

* Charles Santiago is Member of Parliament for Klang.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.