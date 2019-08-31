Teary-eyed over the significance of Merdeka — Dharm Navaratnam

AUGUST 31 — Demi Negara.

The sun has set on the 62nd Anniversary of our country’s independence. While many of us take this day for granted as nothing more than just another public holiday and choose to sleep in, some of us feel extra patriotic and pay extra significance to the day.

In the lead up to today, many of us bought flags and flew them from our homes and our cars. Various food outlets offered special promotions in recognition of Merdeka. Social media was alive with what Merdeka means to some of us. While not all postings were complimentary, there was no doubting the fact that the commentators were doing so because of their love for the country. A number of companies came out with Merdeka-themed videos, some of which tugged at the heartstrings. There was even a video that went viral of the Agong together with the Cabinet, singing the all time favourite song, Setia. That definitely brought a tear to my eye.

Yesterday I spotted a lady who looked like a walking Malaysian flag. She was wearing a long t-shirt and tudong that both had the flag emblazoned on them. I had to slow down and honk at her and give her the thumbs up sign. Her smile was priceless!

This morning in Putrajaya, thousands of Malaysians thronged the streets to witness the National Day parade. School bands participated, school children formed human graphics that displayed patriotic messages and the Malaysian flag. Contingents from various government-linked companies, civil associations as well the Armed Forces took part in the parade. All very nationalistic and heart-warming.

Meanwhile, over at the Taylor’s Lakeside Campus, the finals for the Taylors-CIMB Entrepreneurship Program was held. This program aims to elevate lower income and disadvantaged communities from poverty by providing budding entrepreneurs from these communities with core equipment needed for their business. The communities targetted are those in the B40 group, Differently abled, single parents and Refugees. An extremely noble initiative indeed.

The event brought together more than 500 people of different races, religions and social backgrounds. A truly uniting event that signified what Malaysia is all about and how we can make a difference. There were over 200 participants, 100 plus external judges and hundreds of volunteers. Then there were the children of the participants who were busy selling food items or just playing together. I was honoured to be asked to participate as one of the judges and it was a truly humbling experience to be part of this and to see Malaysians from all walks of life coming together to try and do some good.

Over at Bukit Kayu Hitam, another bunch of Malaysians gathered to welcome back David Wu, a Malaysian who has spent the last two years of his life cycling round the world to raise funds to aid in fighting Children’s Cancer. In his travels, he has always carried the Malaysian Flag with him and proudly announced himself as a Malaysian to anyone that cared to ask. He chose to leave two years ago on Merdeka Day and managed to coincide his return on Merdeka Day again. He cycled across the border holding the flag aloft.

While I am sure there were various other celebrations or occasions that happened all over the country to mark our Independence Day, these two events highlight the fact that there are many good things happening out there. There are many of us that choose to see the positives and will not be burdened by those that prefer to always see things in a negative light. There are many of us that choose to make a difference.

Patriotism is alive. Unity is very much alive. Most of us are able to see beyond race and religion and accept each other as Malaysians. One thing that today has shown me is that Malaysians will always try to do their best to help each other. This country is not perfect. It never will be. The point is that it is your country, my country, Our country. We are what makes Malaysia what it is.

After all, a country is more than just the piece of land that it occupies, it is more than just its borders. It is the people that make up the country. We have the power to make a difference. Demi Negara – for the country – for you, for me, for all Malaysians.

Happy Merdeka 2019.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.