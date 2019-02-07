Do not point finger at medical assistants over shutting of 1Malaysia clinics — Geeta Lingam

FEBRUARY 7 — I wish to comment on a report regarding the shutting of some Klinik 1Malaysia clinics. The report carried an interview with the Deputy Health Minister as he defends the shutting of some clinics by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. It was published on Feb 5.

Among the reasons for the shutting is the high cost of the maintenance of those clinics being manned by medical assistants, implied as an unqualified group thus prone to medical errors and providing a false sense of security to patients.

I am deeply hurt and aghast at snipes taken at medical assistants to justify the decisions taken by the ministry for whatever reason. One will not forget the immediate instruction from the PH government upon coming to power, to cease using the term 1Malaysia from all government-related matters. That included Klinik 1Malaysia.

The decision was purely political but to paint a noble and wise gesture to it, they went on to say that those clinics would be upgraded and renamed to reflect its role in primary healthcare. All quarters welcomed it as it would mean a higher level of care reaching the population at the fringes and at their doorsteps.

The medical assistants are a unique group of healthcare providers who have contributed to the nation’s healthcare for more than a century. It wasn’t such a long time ago that this very group of people were the ones who were manning Health Centres (Klinik Kesihatan).

They undertook both the administrative and clinical duties in these clinics. There were no doctors then in those centres. I don’t think the deputy minister is so young to have not known this fact. He would have definitely come across medical assistants in his days as a houseman or medical officer.

They would have definitely contributed to his experience and raise as a cardiologist. Coming from a medical fraternity, we expect him to know more about us and appreciate our contributions.

But to blatantly question whether it is worth paying RM1 to get treated by a medical assistant is simply the worst form of degrading a worker in your team. Remember that medical assistants are not practicing independently, they menurut perintah (abide by orders). And suddenly when you don’t want them, you sully them.

The deputy minister also instilled a fear of misdiagnosis by medical assistants to justify the closure. There are clear guidelines and workflow guidance for all medical assistants. Can the government provide data of misdiagnosis or useless treatments by medical assistants? How many times have they made headlines in news for misdiagnosis and useless treatments? How come when they were needed about 50 years ago they were in all levels and disciplines of healthcare in Malaysia?

They were diagnosing and treating patients, assisting specialists, mixing and dispensing medicine, and manning the kitchens and laundries in hospitals. That is why they were known as hospital assistants. They are the ones who travel in boats and rafts to the interiors to provide primary care. And today they are subjected to such a humiliation just for a political mileage.

The Health Ministry is simply snatching away an invaluable service to the poor. I don’t think the minister or his deputy would understand that. Coming from an affluent background, RM50 is nothing for them. But try asking not someone from B40 but M40 and they will tell you the worth of RM50. For a simple cold and cough they have to wait for hours at the Klinik Kesihatan and leave their work place or pay at least RM50 to a general practitioner.

Klinik 1Malaysia was God sent for them as it is cheap, basic and convenient. Few locations of these clinics were not serving their purpose because the choice of locations were too political. We thought the current government is correcting that.

But to pacify some quarters, do not point your finger at medical assistants. It is a very ill-thought strategy and demoralising to someone considered a front-liner or even the gatekeeper in the healthcare area.

Unfortunately, for a minister to insult its workers to justify political decisions borders on arrogance. Insensitivity towards the feelings of your own staff and having such a huge ego as a doctor is extremely hurting.

It holds true of some comments that the current political leadership is rarely seen among the commoners, thus losing touch with the people on the ground. Healthcare is always about teamwork. Every member of the team is indispensable.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.