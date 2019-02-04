Response to statement on PeKa B40 healthcare protection scheme — Citizens’ Health Initiative

FEBRUARY 4 — Citizens’ Health Initiative (CHI) commends the Health Minister for his statement responding to public feedback on the PeKa B40 healthcare protection scheme, and for his expressed willingness to engage with stakeholders in a phased and sensible implementation of PeKa B40, which reportedly includes provisions for iterative fine-tuning and mid-course corrections (Kenyataan Akhbar Menteri Kesihatan, 2 Februari 2019)

CHI also appreciates that the initial pilot phase will involve GPs (and private labs) in a screening exercise for up to 800,000 eligible persons, with patient referrals to Health Ministry clinics for follow-up management of detected non-communicable disease (NCD) cases.

Beyond the pilot phase, if and when PeKa B40 is scaled up, it would have to grapple with the patient load of managing many more NCD (chronic) cases.

Can we anticipate at that point that private GPs may be integrated in some manner, in an expanded and upskilled system of Health Ministry-led comprehensive primary care, with continuity of care and referral linkages (and some form of capitation payment for contracted primary care providers? or sessional fees)? Will ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd at that point become a Primary Care Trust (with a governance structure that includes citizen representation)?

If this is a likely scenario, the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet should reconsider its rather fragmented ad hoc approach of late towards restructuring the provision and financing of healthcare on a longer-term sustainable basis (mySalam, PeKa B40, preceded by the deservedly aborted voluntary health insurance scheme, amidst contending visions of social health insurance vs tax-financed healthcare systems).

CHI welcomes the Health Minister’s reassurance that “KKM sentiasa menyanjungi pandangan serta cadangan semua pihak yang akan terlibat dalam menjayakan skim PeKa B40. Oleh yang demikian, mulai bulan Februari 2019, KKM akan mengadakan beberapa siri pertemuan bersama pihak pemegang taruh yang berkenaan, untuk membincangkan penglibatan mereka dalam skim ini”.

We urge the Health Minister to seek inputs and meaningful involvement of citizen and patient advocacy groups from the outset, as we embark on far-reaching reforms to our healthcare system.

Such an important priority on the national agenda deserves consultative, inclusive, and informed public discussion which extends into operational aspects (scenarios) of the envisaged, putative reforms, even as they are being formulated.

This is the best assurance for widespread buy-in and eventual smooth implementation of necessary reforms to our healthcare system.

* Press statement by CHI’s Chan Chee Khoon.

