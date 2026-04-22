KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Chinese super app WeChat has rolled out a new feature allowing users of its payment service to scan domestic QR codes across five Asian countries, making cross-border transactions more seamless for travellers.

According to City News Service, the update enables WeChat Pay users to make payments in South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore using existing local QR payment systems without switching apps or currency handling.

The integration covers South Korea’s ZeroPay, Sri Lanka’s LANKAQR, Thailand’s PromptPay, Malaysia’s DuitNow QR and Singapore’s SGQR+, allowing Chinese users to complete transactions abroad using a single scan.

The system effectively removes the need for multiple e-wallets or cash exchanges, with payments processed through familiar QR scanning methods already widely used in China.

The feature is designed to simplify spending for travellers, particularly during peak holiday periods, by enabling seamless retail transactions across participating countries.

WeChat said the move reflects its effort to enhance cross-border payment convenience and strengthen interoperability between regional digital payment ecosystems.

Travellers visiting the five countries can now rely on their existing WeChat Pay setup for everyday purchases ranging from food and retail to transport services.