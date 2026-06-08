KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Microsoft is commemorating a quarter-century of gaming history with a nostalgia-heavy hardware drop. Enter the Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection: a translucent, "OG Green"-themed console and controller set crafted for the fans who have been in the game since the very beginning.

The crown jewel of the collection is the Xbox Series X 25 Limited Edition. In a first for the current generation, Microsoft has applied a translucent shell to the Series X form factor, stripping away the opaque exterior to reveal the machinery within.

Channeling the spirit of the original 2001 powerhouse, the unit comes equipped with 1 TB of storage and features the iconic “X” that glows a vivid green upon startup — a deliberate, heart-tugging nod to how the original Xbox greeted players more than two decades ago.

The 25th Anniversary logo sits prominently on the front, flanked by subtle design flourishes that trace the console’s evolution.

The nostalgia doesn't stop at the tower. The accompanying Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition doubles down on the retro aesthetic. The classic ABXY color scheme makes a triumphant return, while the bumper buttons pay homage to the legendary "Duke" controller's stark black-and-white palette. To top it off, the back casing and battery door are fully transparent, leaving the vintage Xbox logo visible beneath the shell.

According to Microsoft, the design philosophy is simple: put 25 years of play on full display.

Adding an element of mystery to the launch, Microsoft has teased “hidden surprises” tucked away within the collection. While the company is keeping the specifics under wraps for now, the hint is enough to send dedicated collectors into a frenzy.

The console and controller will be available as a bundle in select markets this November, though the controller will also be sold as a standalone piece for those looking to upgrade their setup.

While official pricing and local availability are still pending, Microsoft has confirmed that more details will follow shortly. This collection is just the opening act of a broader year of celebrations, with more anniversary announcements expected to roll out.