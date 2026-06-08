KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Nearly a decade after the cultural phenomenon of Persona 5, the next chapter has finally stepped out of the shadows. Developer Atlus has officially announced Persona 6, sending shockwaves through the gaming community during Sunday’s Xbox showcase.

While a release date remains elusive, the announcement carries a bombshell: Persona 6 will launch on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

This marks a seismic shift for the Shin Megami Tensei subseries, shattering a long-standing tradition of PlayStation exclusivity. Though footage was sparse, the mere confirmation of the game’s existence is a victory for fans who have spent years scouring every leak and rumour for a sign of life.

The teaser itself is a moody, cryptic affair. It opens on a graveyard littered with headstones, centred around a headless statue. As a man’s hand reaches out to touch the stone, the screen erupts in colourful flashes, with visceral imagery of blood pumping through veins.

The aesthetic leans heavily into the avant-garde, evoking the industrial grit and feels like a deliberate callback to the series’ darker, more mature origins, a stark departure from the stylised high school hi-jinks that defined the most recent instalments.

However, in the Persona universe, a graveyard is rarely just a graveyard. Given that Persona 3 famously transformed an entire high school into a 100-story midnight dungeon, the supernatural stakes here are likely to be just as surreal.

While the protagonist and setting remain shrouded in mystery, the teaser confirmed one long-rumoured detail: the primary colour for Persona 6 is green.

The series has always leaned into strict colour coding: Persona 3 was blue, Persona 4 yellow, and Persona 5 a bold red.

The timing is no coincidence. 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Persona franchise. Publisher Sega had previously hinted at a “celebratory year,” fuelling intense speculation that a new title was imminent.

Since Persona 5 went global in 2017, the series has seen an explosion in popularity, propelled by the critical acclaim of Persona 5 Royal in 2019 and the polished remake of Persona 3 Reload in 2024.

As it stands, 2026 is positioning itself as a banner year for the fandom. Beyond the anticipation for Persona 6, fans are also bracing for Persona 4 Revival, a remake of the 2008 classic slated for release later this year.

Whether Atlus has more surprises hidden up its sleeve for the anniversary remains to be seen, but for now, there is plenty to celebrate.