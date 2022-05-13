You will soon be able to launch an audio Space from a tweet

Twitter started rolling out Spaces in May 2021. — Picture courtesy of Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13 — Twitter is doubling down on its audio offer. The social network appears to be increasingly interested in refining functionality of its Spaces service, consisting of audio rooms. Soon it may even be possible to launch an audio room directly from a tweet.

It’s a new option that appears to be in development. According to Jane Manchun Wong, a coder known for ferreting out the latest projects underway at Twitter, the social network is working on launching a new feature that will make it easier to create a Spaces audio room.

Twitter has been working for a while on making its Spaces tool more accessible and more visible on its platform. After launching a dedicated tab, which has not yet been rolled out for all users, and opening up the possibility to create a room from the “+” button on the application, Twitter could now allow users to launch a Space from a tweet.

It could prove to be a more convenient and, in particular, more intuitive way for users to try this new style of communicating with followers. If this option gets officially launched, it could help popularize Twitter Spaces among a larger number of users.

Is quote-tweeting not enough? Twitter is working “Start a Space about this Tweet” so you can talk about it all you want pic.twitter.com/WtGFtpfNZt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 11, 2022

Since Clubhouse burst onto the scene and got the buzz started, audio has become an essential aspect of social networks. It’s a trend that has taken off since the Covid-19 pandemic and one where platforms are still striving to hone and diversify their offer. Recently, Twitter announced a series of audio shows on Spaces in partnership with several media outlets. — ETX Studio