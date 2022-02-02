If you like ‘Wordle’ and classical music, have a go at ‘Byrdle’

All the words to find in ‘Byrdle’ are related to classical music, in particular the world of choirs. — Picture courtesy of Byrdle via ETX Studio

LONDON, Feb 2 — It’s been hard to avoid the “Wordle” phenomenon in recent weeks. This online game, which involves finding a five-letter word in six attempts, is a major hit with internet users. So much so that a parody version for classical music lovers has now been created.

This new version is called “Byrdle” in reference to William Byrd, an English composer and organist of the Renaissance era. The concept is just as simple as the original “Wordle,” in that players have six attempts to find a five-letter word. There is only one word to find per day, and all users around the world have the same word to identify.

But what makes “Byrdle” special is the theme of the mystery words to be guessed. They are all related to classical music, and to the world of choirs in particular. Get ready to delve into the worlds of Pitch Perfect, Sister Act or the Glee series to brush up on your knowledge.

“Byrdle” came about thanks to the British mathematician and chorister, Robert Brignall. He decided to create this online game after seeing a meme on the @QuireMemes Twitter account, reports Classic FM. And classical music fans seem to have taken to “Byrdle.” Some of them even share their thoughts on the difficulty of the game on social networks.

However, the success of “Byrdle” is no match for that of “Wordle,” the game it is based on. Millions of internet users now play the game daily, compared to just 90 last November. The phenomenon is such that The New York Times recently bought this online game for several million dollars.

This acquisition allows the American daily to pursue a strategy of diversifying its activities, something it has been working on for several months. And it seems to be paying off, since its crossword puzzle service passed the symbolic milestone of one million subscribers in December 2021. — ETX Studio