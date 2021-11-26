TikTok to donate US$7m to charities around the world

TikTok recently announced monthly live events related to gaming. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 26 ― 'Tis the season for good deeds! As the United States prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving, TikTok also plans to give thanks. The Chinese-based social network will organise lives on the platform to collect donations for associations and TikTok itself will even make a donation of US$7 million (RM29.7 million).

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a time for doing good. Like many Americans, TikTok has plans to get involved with charitable causes. The Chinese social network announced that it would donate 7 million dollars to organisations around the world “to support the causes our community cares about the most,” said the platform on its blog. “Part of the donation will be made in the name of TikTok creators globally to non-profits of their choice. We'll also be donating US$1 million in ad credits to support global non-profit organisations in their end-of-year fundraising efforts,” TikTok added.

#GivingSzn

Alongside this positive action, TikTok will launch a series of live events on its platform on “GivingTuesday,” next week on Tuesday, November 30, the “world's biggest day or generosity.” “The TikTok community is not just committed to doing good, but also giving back,” said the favourite social network of young Americans. The hashtag #GivingSzn was launched for the occasion.

The first “TikTok LIVE Global Give Back” event will be held on Tuesday, November 30 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT. Users will be able to follow this three-hour live event on the @tiktokforgood.

Several creators will take part in the different events organized on the platform in various ways. Photographer Alex Stemplewski, who has over 19 million followers, will be giving away an amazing photoshoot to one lucky person. Creators Matthew and Ryan, @matthewandryanuk, who count more than 4.4 million followers, will give random compliments to their audience and visit member profiles. Arturo Islas Allende, a committed conservationist, will introduce his exotic animals to his 6.9 million followers, from Camila the turtle to Pasquale the chameleon while educating the public on the importance of protecting animals in their natural habitat. The creator @glitterandlazers will raise awareness about animal protection organizations while pampering local rescue dogs.

Creator @spencer2thewest will show viewers how to “give back” to themselves and share his tips for creating a positive, disability-friendly environment.

Nearly 75,000 donations have been made on TikTok in 2021 to support several associations and causes worldwide, TikTok said: “TikTok creators such as @ghosthoney, @cristiandennis, and @valentinebrothers have also been at the forefront of raising awareness around some of the world's most important issues,” the social network pointed out. ― ETX Studio