You can now buy the AirPods 3 in Malaysia, and get it shipped in just one business day

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― The new AirPods 3 is now available on Apple Malaysia’s site for purchase. And unlike some other Apple products like the iPhone 13 Pro and the Apple Watch 7, which would only ship in about 2 or 3 weeks after ordering, the new AirPods would be able to ship in just one business day.

So, what makes the 3rd Generation AirPods different from the previous AirPods? Well, besides them being more expensive (the 2nd Gen AirPods are RM589), the new earbuds have an AirPods Pro-like charging case, are sweat and water-resistant and offer spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The extra perks weren’t available in the previous Pods, but they are present for the AirPods Pro.

While they have more features than the previous AirPods, they still don’t have active noise cancellation and transparency mode — something the AirPods Pro has. You can look at the full comparison sheet below, or read more details in a previous article we wrote.

These ear tip-less Pods were also found to have a 33 per cent smaller battery than the Pro, despite having a longer battery life. With the charging case included, the AirPods Pro provides 24 hours of listening time, while the AirPods 3 gives you 30 hours.

The AirPods 3 costs RM829, while the AirPods 2 costs RM589. I’m not a huge fan of ear-tips on the AirPods Pro, but I’m not entirely convinced that it’s worth it to spend the extra hundreds for spatial audio, water resistance, and longer battery life.

If you order from Apple’s online store, you can personalise the case with emojis and initials. But if you are willing to go without it, you can save money getting the more capable AirPods Pro during online sales like 11.11, which went for less than RM800 then. ― SoyaCincau