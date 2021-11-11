Acer’s latest green laptop now available for order

Acer’s latest eco-friendly laptop is on sale now with attractive purchase bonuses from November 11 onwards. — Picture courtesy of Acer

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Acer’s recently announced eco-friendly laptop, the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) is now available for order.

Why is it a greener option? Thirty per cent of the laptop’s chassis is made of post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), while its keycaps have a higher ratio of 50 per cent PCR plastic composition.

Acer also ships it in 80-85 per cent recycled pulp and using paper sleeves instead of plastic for protecting the adapter in transit, with even the graphics on the shipping box being printed with soy ink. The recyclable packaging can also be reused as a DIY laptop stand and the accompanying laptop bag as well as protective sheet between the keyboard and screen use 100 per cent industrial recycled plastic.

The laptop also sports a 99 per cent recyclable 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and runs on the 11-th Gen Intel processors alongside Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with an HDMI port, Type-C USB port and two standard Type-A USB ports.

A draw for Microsoft Office users is that the laptop will come with a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021.

Pricing for the model starts from RM3,399 and purchases of the laptop from November 11 to 19 will be eligible for the redemption of various freebies such as backpacks, wireless headsets and other goodies.

With each Aspire Vero, Acer will also donate RM100 to be challenged to tree adoption funds.

You can check out the laptop and other Acer deals at the following links:

Acer estore - https://store.acer.com/en-my/

Shopee Acer Flagship Store - https://bit.ly/acerflagship

Shopee Acer Official Store - NBP -https://bit.ly/acerNBP