Apple Watch Series 7 is now available in Malaysia, priced from RM1,749

In Malaysia, Apple is only offering the Aluminium and Stainless Steel variants. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 ― The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is now officially available for purchase in Malaysia via the official Apple store. The Series 7 was introduced alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new Watch still retains the same pricing as the Apple Watch Series 6 at the time of launch.

Apple Watch Series 7 Malaysia pricing

In Malaysia, Apple is only offering the Aluminium and Stainless steel variants. Below is the official starting price for the Apple Watch Series 7 in Malaysia:

Aluminium

― 41mm GPS ― RM1,749

― 41mm GPS + Cellular –―RM2,199

― 45mm GPS ― RM1,899

― 45mm GPS + Cellular ― RM2,349

Stainless steel

― 41mm GPS + Cellular ― RM2,999

― 45mm GPS + Cellular ― RM3,249

If you order online, most of the variants will only ship in 4-5 weeks. However, you do get the option to customise your Apple Watch from the material, colours and bands with the Apple Watch Studio. The final price will increase depending on the type of band you select. If you can wait, the Apple smartwatch is expected to be available in-store via Apple Authorised Resellers very soon.

In case you’re wondering, the most expensive option at the moment is the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel with a black link bracelet. This configuration costs RM4,849 and it will also ship in 4-5 weeks.

In addition, Apple is also providing free 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for new Apple Watch buyers. Fitness+ is coming to Malaysia very soon later this year.

What’s new with Apple Watch Series 7?

The 7th gen Apple Watch looks similar to its previous version but it actually features a couple of notable upgrades. The screen is actually bigger with 20 per cent more screen area which is made possible by reducing the bezels by 40 per cent. For added durability, it uses a “crack-resistant front crystal” for the stainless steel models making it the most durable Apple Watch yet. However, the aluminium models still use Ion-X front glass. The Apple Watch Series 7 is also water-resistant up to 50 metres and has IP6X dust resistant certification.

The watch still has your usual health sensors including blood oxygen saturation and heart rate monitoring with ECG. Apple has also improved its charging capabilities with a new USB-C charger. It can provide up to 8 hours of battery life for sleep tracking with a quick 8-minute charge. Meanwhile, you can also get a 0-80 per cent charge in 45 minutes. You can learn more about the watch in our Apple Watch Series 7 announcement post. ― SoyaCincau