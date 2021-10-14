Acer shows off greener laptops, and monster gaming rig at event

The new Acer Aspire Vero is built for easy repairability and greener materials. — Picture courtesy of Acer

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — If there's one thing you can expect from Acer events, it's the announcements — a whole bevy of them at one go — as at yesterday's 'Made for Humanity' press launch.

Two highlights from the launch was Acer announcing additions to its green line of consumer products as well as a massive new gaming rig.

Greener PCs

More environmentally-conscious products has been a recent trend in tech companies so Acer is on trend, though its focus is on using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and using recyclable packaging.

Acer has branded its greener products with the name Vero and stated in a release that Vero devices are designed to be simple to repair or upgrade, thus designed to potentially have longer lifespans.

One standout Vero product is the Acer Aspire Vero that utilises 30 per cent PCR plastic for the chassis, with 50 per cent PCR for its keycaps and its 100 per cent recyclable packaging that can be reused as a laptop stand.

The Aspire Vero's 15.-6-inch IPS display is also 99 per cent recyclable and the laptop itself is easy to disassemble for easy repairs or to recycle parts.

As to performance, it runs on Intel's 11th-gen processor and Iris X graphics, as well as Acer's own VeroSense software that helps optimise usage for energy efficiency and longer battery life.

You'll also find both Type-A and Type-C USB on the device as well as support for Wi-Fi 6.

Malaysian pricing and availability for the laptop has yet to be announced, though it will be on sale in China this month at prices starting from RMB4,999 (RM3,226).

Powerful new Predator

The Predator Orion 7000 offers the latest in gaming specs for hardcore gamers. — Picture courtesy of Acer

Gaming hardware has always felt like an arms race — with companies competing to see who can produce the most power without compromising on style or bells and whistles.

The Predator Orion 7000 comes with the latest Intel 12th-gen processors as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, that will please gamers who want the newest available tech.

As for memory, the new gaming desktop supports up to 64GB DDR5-4000 RAM.

With all the power, there needs to be efficient cooling so the rig comes with an AIO liquid CPU cooler as well as three large fans. To are 140mm Predator Frostblade fans for the front and one 120mm Predator rear fan.

It's not just about power. The rig also allows for ARBG lighting that can be tweaked alongside the fan speed and the rig is of course overclocking friendly.

As for storage, the desktop has two SSDs, one 2.5-inch USB 3.2 Gen2 TypeC hotswap drive bay and two 3.5-inch SATA3 hard disks.

You can also expect high-speed internet connectivity with Intel's own Killer 2.5G LAN protocol supported as well as Intel's Wifi 6E standard alongside 2x2 MU-MIMO technology for faster internet speeds.There's also plenty of ports with three USB 3.2 Type-A ports in the back alongside one 3.2 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports and three audio jacks. In front you'll also have three USB 3.2 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Type C ports and two audio jacks.

The Predator Orion 7000 won't be available so soon, and will only be on sale by 2022, with China getting it first in Q1 with pricing starting from RMB20,000.