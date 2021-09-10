DJ Mixes get fairer deal on Apple Music thanks to Shazam tech

Shazam-powered music identification will make sure collaborators on DJ mixers get a fair streaming deal. — Picture courtesy of Apple Music

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Streaming revenues have long been a contentious topic in the entertainment world. Artists have often stated their dissatisfaction with what they feel is a raw deal where streaming profits are concerned.

Apple Music knows that better than most after Taylor Swift publicly challenged the company's policy when it came to paying artists during user free trial periods.

The company has moved beyond that to be known as one of the better paymasters and in that vein, Apple has moved to make the payment of artists involved in DJ Mixes a fairer deal.

With DJ Mixes, it can be tricky sorting out attribution as they often feature various artists, songs and even labels.

Apple's acquisition of song identifier app Shazam has been the key to solving that issue.

By being able to properly sort out who is involved in a DJ mix, what with the use of not one but multiple samples in a mix, it will help ensure everyone gets a slice of the DJ mix streaming pie.

It's exciting news for dance music fans as this means there will be a lot less hesitancy for dance and electronic acts to make their work available on Apple Music.

Not that there's a dearth of content currently -- Apple Music already has thousands of mixes available with famed electronic outfit Studio K7! adding its own archive of mixes to Apple Music.

Studio K7!'s founder Horst Weidenmueller called it a “big moment” for the studio, and said that via the Apple partnership, “We finally have a place to celebrate DJ-Kicks with additional 14 editions which haven’t been in the market for over 15 years.”

More is coming down the pipeline with Apple working with not just DJs but other suppliers of DJ mixes including indie labels, festivals, clubs, curators and promoters.

