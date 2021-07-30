Acer announces new laptops as well as various Acer Day activities and promotions

The new Acer Swift 3 offers up a larger 16-inch display with just half-a-kg more in weight. — Picture courtesy of Acer

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Acer Malaysia announced a series of promotions as well as performances to celebrate Acer Day — what they call a celebration of its successes with its customers.

During the press event for the celebration, Acer also announced upgrades to its Acer Swift 3 and Acer Swift 1 laptops.

The Swift 3 now comes with a larger 16-inch display while the Swift 1 has been updated to a new Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor.

What’s the big deal?

The Swift series is known for being particularly light and portable — the Swift 3 coming with a 16-inch FHD IPS display offers a larger display but at just an extra 500g more, so it will weigh 1.7kg in total.

As for the specs, processor options can go as high as the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 512GB SSD storage and up to 16GB onboard memory.

For the Acer Swift 1, the standard model will come with 4GB RAM as well as a 256GB SSD. Both laptops will come with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 preinstalled, and will both be available from August 3, 2021.

As for pricing, the Acer Swift 3 starts at RM4,599 for the i7 model and RM3,699 for the i5. As for the Acer Swift 1, prices start at RM2,099.

Fun and discounts

For Acer Day, there will be “live” performances and activities livestreamed at 8pm on August 7, 2021 that can be accessed at Acer Malaysia’s Facebook page.

Besides the event, Acer is also hosting a challenge from August 7 to September 30 to win various prizes that include an Acer Aspire 5 and Acer Swift 3 worth RM3,899 and RM3,499 for the winner and runner up, with bi-weekly prizes of Touch N Go credit, yoga mats and T-shirts.

What does the challenge involve? It’s a talent show of sorts where you can share a 30-second video where you promote either your entertainer skills, art or tips on healthy lifestyles.

There will also be an Acer Day x Shopee Superbrand Day on August 3-4 on its official Shopee store that include discounts and vouchers.

