Maxis offers wide range of latest devices under maxis Zerolution from RM1 per month

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Maxis Bhd is offering a wide range of the latest devices for entertainment, learning, productivity and gaming needs under Maxis Zerolution from only RM1 per month.

The list of devices includes Smart TVs, tablets, laptops, desktop and gaming monitors, and home video game consoles from renowned brands such as Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Samsung and Sony.

In a statement, the communications service provider said its current Maxis Zerolution will be offered to both new and existing subscribers of Maxis Fibre and Maxis Home 4G WiFi to allow easy home device ownership.

In addition, Maxis Zerolution is also available to new and existing customers on Maxis Family Plan, as well as Maxis Unlimited Postpaid and Fibre subscribers.

Maxis said customers living in fibre-enabled areas will also enjoy better WiFi experience with the new WiFi 6 router and mesh WiFi under Maxis Fibre, which provides unlimited fibre connectivity with superfast speeds up to 800Mbps.

Head of Maxis Consumers Arjun Varma noted that Malaysian families now require more devices at home, especially with children and parents both attending classes or working from home.

“We want to help our customers provide the best for their families with access to even more devices with our high-speed internet plans. In meeting their needs, we are bringing together the best of technologies to enable people to ‘Always Be Ahead’ in this changing world,” he said. — Bernama