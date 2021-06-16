Google Workspace is now for everyone: what can it do for you? (VIDEO)

Gmail now provides access to the different tools of the Workspace suite. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 — Google’s collaborative office suite Workspace is now available for free, without restriction, to all Google account holders. For the occasion, the Gmail interface is evolving to give privileged access to meetings and other shared documents.

As you probably know, Workspace is the new name given to G Suite, which brings together all of Google’s online work tools, from Gmail to Docs, Sheets and Slides, including Calendar, Drive and Meet.

While companies are obviously the main customers of this type of online services, individuals will now be able to enjoy all these tools directly from their Gmail space. To do so, they will have to go to Settings and activate Google Chat in the Discussions and Video Conferences.

In order to highlight this new rollout, Google has redesigned the Gmail interface to integrate quick access to these different tools, all concentrated in the same space. In the left column, there are spaces reserved for access to discussions, chat rooms and video conferences. As such, it becomes possible to work remotely, but also simply to plan family meetings, manage an association or, for younger users, to study in groups. The possibilities for collaboration are endless. For each project, it’s possible to invite as many people as you want, and each working document can also be shared with your family.

Google’s idea is to offer everyone — companies, organisations and individuals — the same familiar tool to connect and do projects together, both in the professional and private sphere. — ETX Studio