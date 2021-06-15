Three things to look for in a smartphone for outdoor adventures

Having a robust and effective smartphone can be a good idea when exploring the great outdoors. — ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 — Thrill seekers with a taste for trekking or other outdoor pursuits still need to keep in touch with the wider world while out on their adventures.

For that, it’s a good idea to carry a cell phone that’s tough, and which can go the distance on battery life.

Some brands specialise in this type of smartphone, such as Crosscall or Blackview, with their shock — and water-resistant devices.

Tough cookie

When taking your smartphone along to places that are potentially hostile because they’re wet, dusty, or could lead to shocks or drops, etc., you’ll have peace of mind with a device that’s virtually unbreakable.

For that, it needs to have a high-performance, shockproof case. In general, looking at the protection index of a smartphone — measured by the IP standard — is an effective way of judging its resistance.

The first number indicates the mobile’s protection level against dust and the second indicates resistance to water. The best index rating would be IP69.

Monster battery life

Unfortunately, the smartphones with the biggest battery lives on the market aren’t necessarily the most resistant models.

When traveling far from any power source, it’s therefore wise to carry at least one large external battery backup or power bank.

It is also a good idea to have a hand-cranked charger. As well as being an ecological solution, this can ensure safety in all circumstances.

A high-performance GPS

To keep you on the right track, it’s also advisable to choose a smartphone model equipped with a dual-frequency GPS, which ensures particularly accurate positioning.

As well as stopping you getting lost, this can also, and above all, help make sure you can be found in the event of an accident.

Some smartphone models specially dedicated to adventurers also include numerous sensors to measure the outside temperature, the humidity level in the air or the atmospheric pressure. Some even have an infrared thermal camera. — ETX Studio