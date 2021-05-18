Apple Watch ECG feature will be enabled for Malaysia with watchOS 7.5 update

According to the changelog, support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification will be enabled for Malaysia and Peru. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Finally, Malaysians will soon be able to use the ECG (electrocardiogram) feature of the Apple Watch with the upcoming watchOS 7.5 update. This was revealed by the latest watchOS 7.5 RC (Release Candidate) that was pushed to developers today. According to the changelog, support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification will be enabled for Malaysia and Peru.

Release Candidate is essentially the near-final beta version and the latest watchOS 7.5 RC comes a week after releasing watchOS 7.5 beta 3. Besides enabling ECG for 2 countries, the new update also offers access to subscribed content for Podcasts and support for Apple Card Family Sharing.

As reported in February, the ECG app was listed as a Registered Medical Device by the Medical Device Authority, which is a regulatory body under Malaysia’s Ministry of Health. The registration is valid from the February 1, 2021 until January 31, 2026.

After getting the regulatory green light, many (us included) were hoping that the ECG app would be enabled with watchOS 7.4. When the update arrived, the feature was only enabled for Australia and Vietnam.

Take note that the ECG feature is only available on the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5 and Series 6. Unfortunately, the affordable Apple Watch SE doesn’t support the ECG feature. To get an ECG reading, just launch the app on the watch and hold your finger on the digital crown for about 30 seconds. You can learn more about the feature here. ― SoyaCincau