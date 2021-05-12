You’ll soon be able to share your favourite moment from a podcast on Spotify

Spotify users will be able to share their favourite moments from a podcast on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and via messages. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12 ­— Every minute counts and for Spotify, even more so. The streaming platform has unveiled a new feature for sharing your favourite moment from a podcast on your social networks. Now, users around the world will be able to choose which excerpt they want to post online, down to the minute.

Spotify is improving its sharing features, specifically regarding podcasts hosted on its platform. Subscribers will be able to choose the moment of a programme they want to share on their favourite social network, the firm announced on its blog.

As is already the case on Instagram, users will be able to click on the podcast icon shared in an Instagram story and be redirected to Spotify to listen to the show from the moment they want. Users on iOS and Android can already take advantage of this new feature, Spotify announced, but for now the timestamping option is not available everywhere.

With the boom in the podcast market, Spotify clearly wants to boost communication around its audio show offerings and promote engagement on its platform at the same time. ”[Y]ou can now share podcast episodes beginning at a particular moment-so you can make sure your friends tune in at that one part you think they’ll love,” explains Spotify in its announcement. A good way to capitalise on the trend of the moment.

Spotify’s Canvas on Instagram

In addition to being able to select and share a particular moment in a podcast on different platforms, Spotify also revealed that users will be able to share Canvas, the looping video montages that illustrate certain songs, on Snapchat and Instagram. Users will even be able to see a preview before posting the video in Story format. “According to a survey of Spotify users, around 40 per cent of music discovery is attributed to social channels-meaning social media is a key resource for our users,” the firm added.

Recently, Spotify also unveiled a partnership with Facebook that sees a player directly integrated on the US social network. — ETX Studio