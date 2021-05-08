TikTok is still the world's most downloaded app

TikTok was installed 59 million times in April 2021. ― Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 ― TikTok is still the leader of the pack. The Chinese application is once again the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in April 2021, with over 59 million new downloads recorded in the space of a month. The social network outstrips Facebook and Instagram, and saw its largest number of installs in Brazil.

The rise of the Chinese social network shows no sign of slowing. According to data from Sensor Tower, TikTok was once again in demand among users in April 2021, with Gen Z's favourite social network maintaining its top spot in the monthly ranking of the world's most downloaded non-gaming apps.

Brazil saw the largest number of TikTok installs, with 13 per cent growth. All in all, the social network ― which was the world's most downloaded app of 2020 ― continues to dominate downloads and to grow its user base, despite being banned in India.

Unsurprisingly, products from the Facebook group make up the rest of the top five. Facebook comes second in the month's most-downloaded applications for April, with just over 53 million installs. India saw the highest number of Facebook installs last month, with 26 per cent growth, compared to 7 per cent for the US. Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger follow in third, fourth and fifth places respectively.

Sensor Tower estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between April 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021. But while TikTok tops downloads from Apple's App Store in April, Facebook leads the way on Android. Note that TikTok also topped the download list for March 2021. ― ETX Studio