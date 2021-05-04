Internet of Things: 50 billion connected devices in use worldwide by 2030

Connected devices already form a giant network of several billion units. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 — By 2030, some 50 billion connected devices will be in use worldwide, creating smart networks both inside and outside the home.

It seems that 2020 was a record year for the smart home market, whose top sellers were speakers, TV sticks, smart light bulbs and connected thermostats, according to Sarah Housley, of the trend forecasting company WGSN, reported by CNN.

But the world of smart devices isn’t just limited to home interiors. Connected devices are, in fact, becoming increasingly common in public spaces. Sensors, cameras, WiFi access points and even drones are all examples of how they are playing an active role in creating so-called “smart cities.” The roll-out of 5G, then 6G by 2030, could help drive this boom and improve ease of use.

In total, some 50 billion connected devices could be in use worldwide by 2030, which works out to close to six per human being. — ETX Studio