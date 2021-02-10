Report: 2021 MacBook Pro may adopt the iPhone 12’s flat-edged design

Apple may introduce a new 2021 MacBook Pro that takes some design cues from the iPhone 12 series. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Apple may introduce a new 2021 MacBook Pro that takes some design cues from the iPhone 12 series, according to a report by reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This follows Kuo’s claim that Apple would omit the Touch Bar from its next MacBook Pro as part of a series redesign.

Kuo stated in a recent investor note:

In terms of casing design, the new models [MacBook Pro] cancel the curvy design of existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the iPhone 12 .

The iPhone 12 series, introduced back in October 2020, came with a new design that featured flat edges instead of curved ones. The same flat edges were also present in last year’s iPad Pro models and the new iPad Air. The design is a throwback to the flat-sided design of the iPhone 4.

The TF International Securities analyst also predicted that the redesigned MacBook Pro could see the return of MagSafe charging. This is not to be confused with the MagSafe charging feature that Apple introduced for the iPhone 12 series.

In case you are not in the know, MagSafe was a magnetic charging system for Mac laptops that was introduced back in 2006. The magnets on the charging port was strong enough to connect and power to a laptop, but could be released when there was any tension, preventing you from damaging to the notebook or the power cord if you accidentally trip over the cable.

The Cupertino based tech giant begun discontinuing the MagSafe feature for Macs in 2016 when the MacBook switched to USB-C charging ports. Apple’s last product that used MagSafe was the 2017 MacBook Air, which was discontinued in July 2019.

Kuo also believes that 2021 will also mark the return of the SD card slot to the upcoming MacBook Pro models. It seems that Apple is appealing to creative professionals that often work with photos and video footage.

However, if Bloomberg’s Mark Gurmann is to be believed, the upcoming MacBook Pro models will not don a major redesign. Instead, they are set to look similar to current models but with minor design changes.

The Cupertino company is expected to release at least a new 16” MacBook Pro this year, and we might see the first ARM-based MacBook that supports MagSafe charging. — SoyaCincau