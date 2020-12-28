Deal: You can still buy the Poco M3 for RM499 on Dec 30

The official Xiaomi store on Lazada is offering RM100 off for both Poco M3 64GB and 128GB storage models for one day only. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — If you missed the previous 12.12 sale, here’s another chance for you to buy the Poco M3 smartphone for as low as RM499. The official Xiaomi store on Lazada is offering RM100 off for both Poco M3 64GB and 128GB storage models for one day only.

The Poco M3 64GB that’s priced at RM599 can be yours for RM499 while the 128GB version that’s priced at RM699 is going for only RM599. The sale will take place from 12m on Wednesday (December 30) on Lazada.

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear if the promotion is happening on the Xiaomi Malaysia or Xiaomi Global online store, so you can check both LazMall listings on the sale day itself. Units purchased from the Xiaomi Global store are shipped from China but they are still covered by Xiaomi Malaysia warranty.

If you don’t like Black or Blue, the Poco M3 is now available in Poco Yellow but it’s only for the 64GB version. If you don’t want to wait for the sale, you can buy one right now at the full retail price of RM599.

To recap, the Poco M3 is a value for money entry-level smartphone that packs a lot of better spec hardware for less than RM500. It has a 6.53″ Full HD+ display and it runs on a 11nm Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB of RAM.

For taking pictures, it has a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth effects. Meanwhile, the tiny notch on the screen houses an 8MP selfie camera.

As you would expect for a budget smartphone, the device still comes with a dedicated microSD card expansion slot, an IR blaster and it still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. On top of that, it also has stereo speakers and a large 6,000mAh battery that charges via USB-C.

The M3 supports 18W fast-charging but they have included a 22.5W fast charger in the box. — SoyaCincau