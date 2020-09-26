Dress your Snapchat avatar with the latest basketball gear

Examples of Snapchat avatars dressed in Jordan Brand. ― Picture courtesy of Snap via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 ― Messaging app Snapchat is partnering with Jordan Brand to help you customise your Bitmoji avatar. The Jordan x Bitmoji collection is already available to every Snap user using Android and iOS devices.

This virtual collection comprises garments and shoes from the basketball powerhouse. The latest pair of Jordan shoes ― Air Jordan XXXV ― are already available on the messaging platform in multiple colorways, even though the physical versions of these sneakers will only retail next October.

To virtually try them on, tap on your Snapchat avatar in the top left, then choose to edit Bitmoji, then “Change Outfit” to launch Avatar Designer.

You'll be able to choose multiple tops, bottoms and sneakers that celebrate basketball culture. The pieces are adapted for both male and female avatars. ― AFP-Relaxnews