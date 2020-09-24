Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Malaysia: Finally, it’s a Snapdragon 865!

For Malaysia, we are getting the 5G version that comes with the highest RAM and storage configuration. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) is coming to Malaysia very soon and you can pre-order your unit starting today.

For Malaysia, we are getting the 5G version that comes with the highest RAM and storage configuration.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is officially priced at RM3,399 in Malaysia and it comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage. It is available in 6 colours — Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange and Cloud White.

If you are interested, you can pre-order from 10am on 24th September until the 8th of October 2020.

Pre-order customers are eligible to get RM586 worth of freebies which include the UV Steriliser with wireless charging, Clear standing cover and a 1-time screen crack protection.

You can pre-order via Samsung’s website or at their official Samsung Experience Stores and authorised dealers.

Hardware specs

The Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5″ flat Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that pushes a 120Hz refresh rate. Like what Malaysian fans want, the S20 FE for our market is getting a Snapdragon 865 processor that’s mated to 8GB of RAM.

It also gets the highest storage option of 256GB which is double of what you get on the current S20 models in Malaysia and you can still expand it further via a microSD card.

In the camera department, it has a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide-angle and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS that can do 3x optical zoom as well as 30x Space Zoom.

For selfies, the punch-hole houses a 32MP selfie shooter.

Powering the S20 FE is a huge 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging via USB-C.

It also supports fast wireless charging, IP68 dust and water resistance and there’s also stereo speakers. You can learn more in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau