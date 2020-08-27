Toss a coin to your smartphone: ‘The Witcher’ free augmented-reality game in the works (VIDEO)

Video game developer Spokko is working on an immersive video game based on the universe of ‘The Witcher.’ — Picture courtesy of CD Projekt and Spokko via AFP-Relaxnews

WARSAW, Aug 27 — After conquering Netflix, Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy book series will soon get its own augmented-reality (AR) game for iOS and Android.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will allow players to assume the role of a professional monster slayer, also known as a witcher. The game is being developed by Warsaw-based studio Spokko, part of video game publisher CD Projekt, whose Red division is known for The Witcher series of games.

In order to study, track and kill monsters, users will have to use real-life weather conditions and time of day to gain the upper hand on these tough enemies in their real-life, immediate surroundings.

As a witcher always needs to come to the fight prepared for the unexpected, players will have the opportunity to “brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait as well as upgrade your character’s skills and equipment.”

Video games aficionados will notice that The Witcher: Monster Slayer is similar to Nianctic’s 2016 augmented-reality and location-based Pokemon Go, which generated an estimated US$894 million (RM3.7 billion) in gross player spending in 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

While The Witcher: Monster Slayer is still in the works, the second season of Netflix series The Witcher went back into production on August 17.

Henry Cavill will continue to star in the fantasy drama as Geralt of Rivia, while Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey will respectively return as Yennefer, Ciri and Jaskier.

Netflix has yet to announce when the new episodes of the second season will arrive on the streaming platform, although they will likely drop in 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews