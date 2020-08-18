WhatsApp: Close to 42 million messages sent every minute around the world

In 2020, 59 per cent of the global population was on the internet. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18 — According to figures from the latest “Data Never Sleeps” infographic from software company Domo, no fewer than 41.6 million messages are shared every minute by WhatsApp users all over the planet.

Since 2014, the number of internet users has increased by 1.5 billion to reach a total of 4.57 billion, or 59 per cent of the global population.

Social networks, streaming, file sharing The amount of data exchanged is constantly growing, and teleworking, video-conferencing and streaming software are particularly prevalent in the figures for 2020.

In just one minute on the internet, 555 meals are ordered on DoorDash, 28 songs are added to Spotify, and one million dollars is spent in online purchases.

The figures are even more remarkable with regard to communications. In any one minute, 208,333 people take part in a Zoom video meeting, almost 42 million messages are sent on WhatsApp, more than 347,000 stories are posted on Instagram and TikTok is downloaded 2,704 times.

Finally, more than 400,000 hours of video are streamed by Netflix, while 500 hours worth of content is posted on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews