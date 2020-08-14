Zynga: ‘Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells’ mobile game now open for pre-registration

‘Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells’ will be playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 ― Zynga Inc, a global leader in interactive entertainment, has announced that its magical match-3 mobile game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has opened pre-registration on Google Play.

The game is officially licensed from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and published under the Portkey Games label.

“With Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, we’ll be delighting fans with the memorable characters, sounds and stories of the original books and films,” said Zynga's President of Publishing, Bernard Kim.

“But we’re also bringing more dimension to the match-3 genre. Players will earn XP and become more powerful, acquire and level up spells, engage in special events, and connect and compete with one another through the Clubs feature.”

According to a statement, players who pre-register will be among the first to be alerted when the game officially launches.

Through the first week after launch, players who download the game for their Android or iOS device will instantly receive the Welcome Bundle, greeting them with special rewards and power-ups that will aid their gameplay.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will be playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook.

More details and pre-register at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com. ― Bernama