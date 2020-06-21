iOS 14 will include Podcasts app updates to compete with Spotify

Apple’s iOS14 Podcast update is likely to compete with Spotify. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Apple’s full plans for iOS 14 will be announced on 22 June during the WWDC 2020, but it looks like one of the reveals is some major changes to the Podcasts app. The Podcast update is likely to compete with Spotify.

Apple Music subscribers will already be familiar with the “For You” feature, which is similar to Spotify’s “Made For You” section that features new songs, artists, and playlists based on what you’ve been listening to. Apple’s Podcasts app is expected to have the same feature.

The Podcasts app will learn about your personal preferences to suggest new content on the platform — a feature which Spotify doesn’t really have yet. As far as I know, the latter only offers the top podcasts I’ve listened to before.

Additionally, your user profile will also let you follow your friends so you could see what everyone is listening to. And if you’re a podcast creator, you have the option to offer bonus content to the audience.

Spotify has been surpassing Apple in more countries now that it offers podcasts, as the company has been investing millions of dollars to acquire original content. The report also mentioned that Apple hadn’t made any significant new features for its podcasts service last year — which is probably why Apple is stepping up with it now.

