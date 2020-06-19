How to watch EA Play 2020 live and online

'Star Wars: Squadrons' is the latest franchise tie-in from current video game custodian Electronic Arts. ― Picture courtesy of Electronic Arts via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 ― Electronic Arts has promised more on Star Wars Squadrons, Madden NFL 21, Apex Legends and other mystery titles at the June 18 livestreamed event.

A relatively late start time of 4pm PDT for the June 18 showcase means that it begins at 7pm EDT, then midnight on June 19 in the UK, 1am CEST and South Africa, 4.30am India, 7am in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Beijing, China, 8am in South Korea and Japan and 9am in Sydney, Australia.

EA is using its website portal at ea.com/ea-play-live to host the event, while the company maintains social media presences through Twitch.TV/EA, YouTube.com/EA, Facebook.com/EA, Instagram.com/EA and Twitter.com/EA.

Having already debuted material for Star Wars Squadrons and Madden NFL 21 in the lead up to the event, and Apex Legends also set to feature ― while dealing with this week's big changes from genre leader Fortnite ― what else can we expect from Electronic Arts?

It would be an unusual mid-year showcase were this year's annual iteration on the Fifa football franchise missing, while the Dragon Age and Mass Effect studio network BioWare announced its next ambitious project, Dragon Age 4, back in December 2018.

Elsewhere, The Sims 4 might be six years old, but it only just received a ninth expansion pack at the start of June. That might make a new game announcement premature. On Android and iOS, The Sims Mobile has continued to receive regular themed updates on a monthly basis.

Racing fans might be hoping for news of a new Need for Speed, after franchise development transferred back to EA's Criterion studio ― and the team delivered what could be a statement of intent for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation by giving 2019's Need for Speed Heat cross-platform multiplayer earlier in June.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that EA has been exploring the possibility of a Skate 3 remaster.

If true, it could become the mystery fourth sports title EA forecast for release this year alongside Fifa 21, Madden NFL 21 and NHL 21.

The company has expressed an interest in releasing more titles for the Nintendo Switch and also left room in its May financials for four games from independent partner studios.

Three of those could be the new title from Swedish-Lebanese film and game director Josef Fares and his Hazelight Studios team (A Way Out, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons), Lost in Random from fellow Swedish treasure Zoink Games, and RustHeart from the UK's Glowmade, all of which were announced mid-2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews