Facebook expands photo transfer tool to the US and Canada

Facebook has expanded its photo transfer tool to the US and Canada. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5 ― In early December, Facebook began rolling out a tool to select locations that would allow users to transfer their uploaded pictures from the platform to Google Photos. Over the past few months, more regions have slowly gained access to this tool with the latest being the US and Canada over the weekend.

Late last year, Facebook announced that it believes “that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another,” which is the reasoning behind launching a tool that allows users to transfer their images from the platform to Google Photos.

According to the company, people can “make a copy of the photos and videos you've uploaded to Facebook and transfer them to another service.” Unfortunately, the tool doesn't seem to simplify transferring photos that were shared in Messenger conversations to Google's photo storage service.

This feature first rolled out to Ireland, but since then it's become available in Latin America, Asia Pacific, the European Union, the United Kingdom, South East Asia, Africa and finally the US and Canada.

In the future, Facebook plans to expand the range of services that pictures from the media can be transferred to beyond Google Photos. ― AFP-Relaxnews