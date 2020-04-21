U Mobile is offering the iPhone SE 2020 soon

U Mobile has confirmed that the new ‘budget’ iPhone is coming to their network very soon. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The latest 2nd gen iPhone SE is coming to Malaysia very soon.

If you’re interested to get it on a contract, U Mobile has confirmed that the new “budget” iPhone is coming to their network very soon.

At the moment, the iPhone SE is available for pre-order in first wave countries such as the United States, Australia and Singapore, and it will hit the shelves this Friday.

We reckon that the device could be released in Malaysia as early as the first week of May considering the iPhone 11 went on sale locally just a week after Singapore.

Similar to its iPhone 11 bundle, U Mobile is likely to offer the iPhone SE on its UPackage instalment programme with a 24-month contract.

At the moment, U Mobile has not revealed its iPhone SE plan details but typically they would bundle new devices on either the P99 or P139 postpaid plan that comes with unlimited quota.

The iPhone SE is currently the most affordable brand new iPhone you can buy. Although it looks like an iPhone 8, it gets a newer Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the same chip that’s powering the latest iPhone 11 series.

Below is the official pricing in Malaysia:

iPhone SE 2020

64GB — RM1,999

128GB — RM2,199

256GB — RM2,699

iPhone SE 2020 specs

To recap, the device gets a familiar 4.7″ Retina HD (1334×750 pixels) and it retains a home button with TouchID. It also gets a 12MP main camera that can shoot 4K 60fps videos while the front has the same 7MP FaceTime HD camera.

As usual, Apple doesn’t disclose its battery capacity but it is rated to last just as long as the iPhone 8.

It can support wireless charging as well as fast wired charging with an 18W USB-PD power brick that’s sold separately.

The device also has IP67 rated dust and water resistance and it supports 802.11ax WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 as well as Dual-SIM via an eSIM. — SoyaCincau