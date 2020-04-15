Apple launches new iPhone SE starting at US$399

Apple Inc’s second generation iPhone SE is seen in this undated handout photo released on April 15, 2020 by Apple Inc. — Afp-Relaxnews pic

WASHINGTON, Apr 15 — Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its line-up ahead of upgrading its flagship handset.

The updated iPhone SE will start at US$399 (RM1,732), or less than half the price of its leading flagship devices and be available as of Friday.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. — AFP