A new Nokia penta-camera phone is coming, 108MP camera rumoured

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the most talked-about phones at last year’s Mobile World Congress. Unfortunately, at the time of launch, the device was revealed with dated hardware and it was made worse by its sluggish camera performance. It appears that the Finnish brand is still not giving up making a penta-camera phone and more details have just surfaced.

According to Nokia Power User, Nokia’s upcoming flagship which is allegedly called the 9.2 or 9.3 PureView appears to come with one of the most advanced penta-camera setup yet. It was purported that the device will feature a 64MP main sensor and a 108MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Unlike the current Nokia 9 PureView, the device is said to offer greater versatility by offering telephoto, macro and depth cameras.

The new camera system is very different from the current Nokia 9 PureView which featured five 12MP f/1.8 cameras and it uses Light’s multi-camera technology. According to Nokia Power User, Light was allegedly not included for the upcoming product as Nokia wasn’t getting post-launch support for last year’s flagship.

In terms of hardware, the Nokia 9.2 or 9.3 PureView is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the latest 5G flagship processor from Qualcomm. Although it wasn’t announced together with its latest smartphone lineup, it is rumoured that Nokia is planning to announce the new flagship within the first half of this year.

At the moment, their current top-of-the-line product is the Nokia 8.3 and it supports 5G. It runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device comes with a quad-camera setup with ZEISS optics that consists of a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP cameras for macro and depth sensing.

In Europe, the Nokia 8.3 is priced at EUR 599 (about RM2,829) for the base model (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) and EUR 649 (about RM3,065) for the high spec (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) option. So far there are no details yet for its availability in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau