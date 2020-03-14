Sennheiser renews its Momentum True Wireless earbuds

Initially, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2s will only be available in black. A white version has been promised for later this year. — Pic ourtesy of Sennheiser

BERLIN, March 14 — German manufacturer Sennheiser has presented the second generation of its Momentum True Wireless earphones. The Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones will be available in April 2020 for US$299 (RM1,278).

The new earphones feature active noise reduction technology and have a 7-hour battery life, which can be extended to 28 hours with charging provided by the battery in their case. Compatible with Google Assistant and Apple Siri, they respond to voice commands as well as intuitive touch commands.

In tandem with noise-canceling technology that isolates listeners from ambient sound, the new earphones also offer a Transparent Hearing function, which allows users to pump in a little of the world around them along with their music. There is also a Smart Pause function that automatically pauses audio whenever users remove the earphones from their ears.

The wireless earphones market has become extremely competitive in recent times and more and more manufacturers are relying on noise canceling to boost sales. Sennheiser is obviously not the only company to offer this kind of technology, which is also available on models from Sony, Huawei and on Apple’s new generation of AirPods. — AFP-Relaxnews