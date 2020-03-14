Epic Games Store sets free ‘A Short Hike,’ ‘Mutazione,’ ‘Anodyne 2’

‘A Short Hike,’ together with ‘Mutazione’ and ‘Anodyne 2,’ were some of the best-received indie games of 2019. — Picture by Adam Robinson-Yu

NEW YORK, March 14 — Ideal for anyone who fancies going for a wander, befriending a soap opera’s worth of island-living mutants, or cleaning odd creatures’ minds and bodies of a dust infection.

As part of its ongoing weekly PC gaming giveaway, the Epic Games Store (of Fortnite fame) has unearthed a trio of 2019’s best single-player indies, free until March 19 at 10:59am EST.

A Short Hike features a bold little bird, walking through Hawk Peak Provincial Park on the way to the summit, chatting with other visitors and unearthing hidden treasures along the way.

It is also available for PC, Mac and Linux on the Steam and Itch.io storefronts. Developer Adam Robinson-Yu is considering console versions for the future, as he continues work on an untitled, paper-aesthetic role-playing adventure.

Mutazione, set on an island that was struck by a meteor over a century beforehand, has teenager Kai arrive to help her grandfather recover from an illness.

As she gets to know the locals, she discovers a web of personal dramas, and her own ability to grow various plants and herbs that end up helping the inhabitants to heal themselves and their social connections.

It’s also available through Steam, GOG, Gamejolt and Itch for PC and Mac, as well as PlayStation 4 and Apple Arcade for iOS.

Anodyne 2, with its distinctly retro appearance, is about travelling through the polygonal world of New Theeland, and finding people who have been debilitated by a dust pandemic. They can be cured when you shrink down and clean out the dust crystal that’s bothering them by entering a 2D landscape and exploring their peculiar innards.

Apart from the EGS giveaway, it’s distributed on PC, Mac and Linux through Steam, Itch.io, GOG, Kartridge, and the Humble Store, with a console version expected but not yet detailed. — AFP-Relaxnews